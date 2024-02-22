5 concerning numbers on physician retirement

An aging patient population — and an aging physician workforce — are making the projected shortage of 124,000 providers by 2034 seem more likely.

Here are five numbers about physician retirement that should be monitored by ASC leaders:

53.9: The average age of all practicing physicians in the U.S. — more than 10 years older than the U.S. labor force median age of 41.8, according to a 2023 report from Definitive Healthcare.

41%: The percentage of physicians in their 50s who indicated in Medscape's "Physicians Eye Retirement" report, published Dec. 14, that they plan to retire in their early 60s.

74%: The percentage of physicians who said burnout from medicine was the biggest factor in their decision to retire, according to "Physician Burnout & Depression Report" for 2024. Considering that 49% of physicians reported feeling burned out, the effects of burnout could lead more physicians to retire earlier than they might have otherwise.

14% and 16%: The percentage of male and female physicians, respectively, who said their burnout is so severe that they are considering leaving medicine, according to Medscape's "Physician Burnout & Depression Report" for 2024.