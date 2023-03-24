20 lowest-paying specialties in 2022

Half of the lowest-paid providers in 2022 were in pediatric specialties, according to 2023 data from online networking service Doximity.
Pediatric endocrinologists were the lowest-earning specialty in 2022. They earned an average of $218,266, whereas neurosurgeons, the highest-paid speciality in 2022, earned $788,313.
The medical professional networking platform released its "2023 Physician Compensation Report," tracking trends in physician pay, demand and more nationwide.
In 2022, Doximity surveyed 31,000 full-time physicians. In total, more than 190,000 physicians' responses to surveys from the past six years were used to compile the report.
Here were the 20 lowest-paid specialties in 2022:
- Pediatric endocrinology — $218,266
- Pediatric infectious disease — $221,126
- Pediatric rheumatology — $226,186
- Pediatric hematology and oncology — $237,005
- Pediatric nephrology — $238,208
- Pediatrics — $242,832
- Medical genetics — $244,107
- Pediatric pulmonology — $263,742
- Medicine/pediatrics — $270,396
- Family medicine — $273,040
- Child neurology — $273,167
- Preventive medicine — $275,068
- Geriatrics — $275,704
- Endocrinology — $276,548
- Pediatric gastroenterology — $282,853
- Pediatric emergency medicine — $287,635
- Infectious diseases — $288,607
- Occupational medicine — $292,894
- Internal medicine — $293,894
- Rheumatology — $299,790