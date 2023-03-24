20 lowest-paying specialties in 2022

Half of the lowest-paid providers in 2022 were in pediatric specialties, according to 2023 data from online networking service Doximity.

Pediatric endocrinologists were the lowest-earning specialty in 2022. They earned an average of $218,266, whereas neurosurgeons, the highest-paid speciality in 2022, earned $788,313.

The medical professional networking platform released its "2023 Physician Compensation Report," tracking trends in physician pay, demand and more nationwide.

In 2022, Doximity surveyed 31,000 full-time physicians. In total, more than 190,000 physicians' responses to surveys from the past six years were used to compile the report.

Here were the 20 lowest-paid specialties in 2022: