20 lowest-paying specialties in 2022

Half of the lowest-paid providers in 2022 were in pediatric specialties, according to 2023 data from online networking service Doximity.

Pediatric endocrinologists were the lowest-earning specialty in 2022. They earned an average of $218,266, whereas neurosurgeons, the highest-paid speciality in 2022, earned $788,313.

The medical professional networking platform released its "2023 Physician Compensation Report," tracking trends in physician pay, demand and more nationwide. 

In 2022, Doximity surveyed 31,000 full-time physicians. In total, more than 190,000 physicians' responses to surveys from the past six years were used to compile the report.

Here were the 20 lowest-paid specialties in 2022:

  1. Pediatric endocrinology — $218,266
  2. Pediatric infectious disease — $221,126
  3. Pediatric rheumatology — $226,186
  4. Pediatric hematology and oncology — $237,005
  5. Pediatric nephrology — $238,208
  6. Pediatrics — $242,832
  7. Medical genetics — $244,107
  8. Pediatric pulmonology — $263,742
  9. Medicine/pediatrics — $270,396
  10. Family medicine — $273,040
  11. Child neurology — $273,167
  12. Preventive medicine — $275,068
  13. Geriatrics — $275,704
  14. Endocrinology — $276,548
  15. Pediatric gastroenterology — $282,853
  16. Pediatric emergency medicine — $287,635
  17. Infectious diseases — $288,607
  18. Occupational medicine — $292,894
  19. Internal medicine — $293,894
  20. Rheumatology — $299,790

 

