Walmart, Amazon, Kroger to offer discounted at-home COVID-19 tests & more: 8 supply chain updates

From Boston Scientific acquiring Israeli company Lumenis' surgical business in a $1.07 billion deal to General Electric warning its margins and revenue are hurting from supply chain challenges, here are eight supply chain updates making headlines in the past week.

1. President Joe Biden's order for most large U.S. companies to mandate workers get either vaccinated or tested weekly is putting a strain on the country's supply of rapid COVID-19 tests.

2. General Electric warned that supply chain challenges are hurting its healthcare division's revenue and margin growth.

3. Walmart, Amazon and Kroger will start selling at-home COVID-19 tests at reduced prices as part of the Biden administration's plan to combat the virus.

4. Several universities are reimagining their supply chain programs to ensure future leaders in the field are prepared for disruption.

5. American Nitrile, a newly launched company based in Columbus, Ohio, is opening a nitrile glove manufacturing facility that will be able to produce more gloves than any other domestic nitrile glove-manufacturing facility in the U.S.

6. The U.S. Defense Department created a department-wide task force to address systemic barriers that limit visibility in the U.S. supply chain.

7. Boston Scientific acquired the surgical business of the Israeli company Lumenis in a $1.07 billion deal.

8. Hospitals in California have taken many measures to conserve oxygen over the course of the pandemic, outlined in a report published in Disaster Medicine and Public Health Preparedness.