VA outpatient clinic delayed by struggling supply chain

The new Veterans Affairs Corpus Christi (Texas) Outpatient Clinic is now aiming for a summer 2023 opening following vendor delays due to a backed up supply chain, according to a Feb. 4 report from local news station KIII-TV.

The new 59,000-square-foot clinic provides more space than the outpatient clinic's previous location. Two primary care teams, about 30 staff members, have already moved into the new facility. When fully operational, the new facility will employ around 200.

While the clinic is about 90 percent finished, the facility is still waiting on needed technology, according to the report. The facility's clinic administrative officer Brian McDonald told KIII-TV that supply chain issues from the pandemic are still causing vendor delays.

When the clinic is complete, it will provide radiology services, X-rays, MRIs, CTs and mammographies.

The clinic is set to be fully operational by early summer, pending the arrival and installation of the new technology and IT infrastructure, according to Mr. McDonald.