US facing 'emergency' blood shortage

The American Red Cross said the U.S. is experiencing an "emergency" blood shortage as the number of donors has hit a 20-year low.

The number of people donating blood through the Red Cross — the U.S.' largest blood supplier — has declined by 40% in the last two decades, potentially leading to delays in lifesaving procedures, according to a Jan. 7 news release from the organization.

The organization attributes the decline to stricter donor requirements in recent years and disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

To motivate donors, the Red Cross and the NFL are offering those who donate blood in January entry in a drawing to win a trip to Super Bowl LVIII, according to the release.