Top supply leaders' plans for 2023 and 7 more supply chain updates

Here are eight supply chain updates for ASC leaders reported by Becker's since Dec. 20:

Five physicians shared with Becker's why they disagree with the notion that the reality within hospitals today is not "as bad" as it was during the worst of the pandemic, considering issues such as supply challenges, staffing shortages and more.

Sixty-three percent of health system executives and leaders shared their top investment plans for 2023 with Becker's, many of whom prioritized supply chain management. More of the leaders' plans for 2023 can be found here.

Congress passed an end-of-year bill that included withdrawing a federal barrier to pharmacists prescribing an opioid overdose treatment and numerous strategies to manage persistent drug supply problems. Here are four things to know from the proposed legislation.

A survey found that health system leaders are expecting healthcare decisions in 2023 to be defined by staffing challenges, inflation, patient affordability, shrinking margins and supply chain struggles. Here are more of the survey's key findings.

From rural hospitals to academic health systems, from safety-net facilities to children's hospitals, here is how 12 healthcare leaders defined the past year in one word, with many responses influenced by supply chain challenges.

In the face of severe shortages, many Wisconsin hospitals, pharmacies and health systems are prescribing Tamiflu only to the younger and older populations most at risk of dire influenza symptoms.

Agiliti, a medical device management company, formed a $491 million, one-year contract with HHS to manage and maintain the nation's emergency supply of respiratory medical devices.