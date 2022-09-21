Supply chain, staffing becoming 'challenging beyond words,' administrator says 

For many ASCs, including Wilmington (N.C.) Surgcare, staffing and supply chain issues have plagued operations since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Administrator Brenda Carter joined Becker's to discuss the biggest disruptors in the ASC industry.

Editor's note: This response was edited lightly for clarity and brevity.

Question: What are the biggest disruptors of the ASC industry?



Brenda Carter: As we continue to hear about staffing and supply chain, these two aspects of healthcare operations can really be a challenge. There is no way to "cut corners" on qualified staff when candidates are limited, so ASCs must find a way to improve retention and recruitment. Qualified teams are essential for patient safety and efficient care. The cost of staff turnover is incredible.

As for the supply chain, where to start? The lists of backordered or unavailable items continue to grow every day. Everything from medications to tubing is more difficult to get, and a new mindset and process is required to have what you need without causing materials staff to lose their minds. It is challenging beyond words, so everyone must adopt the thought of substitution should a preferred item be unavailable — this is easier said than done for complex surgical cases. This task has become more time-consuming and less efficient than ever before.