Supply chain now healthcare leaders' No. 2 concern — 4 survey insights

The COVID-19 pandemic has renewed focus on supply chain optimization in healthcare, according to a Sage Growth Partners survey of 138 hospital leaders.

Four takeaways from the survey, which was conducted the week of April 6:

1. Supply chain risk as it relates to supplies and devices was the second-highest concern for hospital executives. Staff getting sick was the No. 1 concern.

2. Procuring personal protective equipment was a top priority for 117 of the 138 hospital executives.

3. About 43 percent of executives said they need respirators, while nearly 36 percent are looking for more transparency and supply sharing.

4. Patient safety, human capital and workforce management, and supply chain are the top issues competing for C-level leaders' attention.

