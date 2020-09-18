Smith+Nephew introduces remote OR access through partnership — 5 details

Smith+Nephew is teaming up with Avail Medsystems to bring remote collaboration into the operating room.

What you should know:

1. Effective immediately, the partnership will give Smith+Nephew's customers access to the Avail Procedural Telemedicine System.

2. The remotely accessible console is equipped with a split-screen display, remotely controllable pan-tilt-zoom cameras and remote annotation capabilities.

3. Smith+Nephew's customers will have access to remote procedure support, proctoring and collaboration in situations where there are space constraints or other concerns preventing sales representatives, medical education professionals or visiting surgeons from being physically present in the OR.

4. Avail's consoles are being installed for free in ASC and hospital facilities that are Smith+Nephew customers.

5. Smith+Nephew has a time-based subscription usable at its discretion to access consoles across the Avail network.

