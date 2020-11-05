Smith+Nephew expands care management platform for ASCs

Smith+Nephew added patient selection and care pathway tools to its care management platform for ASCs, the company announced Nov. 5.

The company added Aria SiteSelect and Aria Optimized Recovery Pathways to its Aria care management platform. The tools will assist physicians when determining surgical sites of care and will provide clinical pathways around total joint care.

Smith+Nephew launched its ASC-focused platform in August 2020.

