New independent care model aims for access to value-based entities — 3 things to know

Former Cardinal Health CEO Parker Eales is leading a new organization for independent physicians and practices in the Raleigh-Durham, N.C., area, Triangle Business Journal reports.

Three things to know:

1. Dubbed the North Carolina Independent Dermatology Collaborative, the new entity comprises 23 independent dermatology providers who serve an estimated 250,000-plus patients in the area. It is in talks to bring other practices onboard.

2. Formed amid increasing healthcare consolidation and value-based care models, the collaborative is intended to provide higher efficiencies at lower costs than hospital systems can offer.

3. By integrating through this new model, independent providers can avoid being left out of narrowing insurance networks and prove their value to entities such as accountable care organizations, according to Mr. Earles.

"If you're going to be in a value-based contract, you have to have a mechanism by which you can relate to what the market is asking for," he said in an interview with Triangle Business Journal. "Remaining independent would not give you access to the kinds of entities that are being developed out there to meet the needs of a value-based contract."

