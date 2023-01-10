Most in-demand outpatient medications and 8 more supply chain updates

Here are nine supply chain updates for ASC leaders to know that have been reported by Becker's since Jan. 4.

The healthcare industry and medical supply chain are watching for potential repercussions from a suspected COVID-19 surge in China. Some of the products experts are watching include generic antibiotics, anesthetics and blood thinners, and electronic parts for devices. Potential changes to supply of necessary items could be apparent in a few months.

Lisa Scannell, vice president of supply chain management at Mass General Brigham in Somerville, Mass., joined Becker's to share her top priorities for 2023, advice for supply chain leaders and more.

New Orleans-based Ochsner Health's supply company, SafeSource Direct, manufactured 1.5 million shoe covers for an HHS agency one month ahead of schedule. In its first shipment, the supplier fulfilled 30 percent more of the Indian Health Service's order for personal protective equipment than was required.

Two HCA Healthcare locations and eight other health systems and hospitals are seeking supply chain expertise as of Jan. 5.

Suzanne Schwartz, MD, director of the FDA's medical supply division, praised the recently passed spending bill for its "total product life-cycle approach" and cybersecurity measure allowances. The bill allows the agency to decide on cybersecurity requirements before devicemakers deploy internet-connected devices to the market, and it can enforce stricter security follow-up rules for approved products.

Millions of Paxlovid packets have not been used, which could be tied to COVID-19 rebound risks, less federal funds and diminishing public concern about the pandemic. To find out why, read more here.

For weeks, over-the-counter flu and cold drugs have been hard to get for parents and pediatricians, partly because of heightened flu and respiratory syncytial virus cases among children. Here are five updates on those shortages.

Here is a list of the top 20 outpatient drugs by percentage of claims in 2022.