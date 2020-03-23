Medline will use Wisconsin plant to produce 150K bottles of hand sanitizer

Medline is using its manufacturing facility in Hartland, Wis., to produce hand sanitizer.

The 300,000-square-foot plant will be able to produce 150,000 bottles of hand sanitizer a week by mid-April. It now produces infection prevention products and will be able to produce the hand sanitizer five days a week.

"This is an unprecedented time in healthcare, with many unknowns. We knew we had to do something to help our customers and are working diligently to modify our space to bring this much needed product to market," said Stu Schneider, group president of Medline.

Medline said it is looking into hiring more employees based on demand and availability of materials.

More articles on supply chain:

Kentucky ASC wins award for supply chain cost effectiveness

C-arms slimming down for use in outpatient surgery centers

Amkai EHR ranked No. 1 with ASC clients for 5th straight year

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.