How non-acute facilities can prepare for COVID-19 vaccines — 6 action items

Non-acute healthcare facilities should make strategic preparations for receiving, storing and providing COVID-19 vaccines, according to Vizient, a group purchasing organization formerly known as Provista.

Vizient outlined seven actions non-acute centers can take to get ready for COVID-19 vaccines:

1. Identify what supplies are needed to vaccinate patients.

2. Establish a plan to procure necessary supplies and resources.

3. Create a plan for proactively communicating information to patients and answering their questions.

4. Get ready to update the website.

5. Implement a strategy to identify patients in critical populations.

6. Maintain sufficient staffing levels to book appointments and administer the vaccine.

