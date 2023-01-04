How leaders plan to ensure quality despite disruptions and 7 other supply chain updates

Here are eight supply chain updates reported by Becker's since Dec. 21:

As health systems struggled with medical supply disruptions affected by inflation, geopolitical conflicts, demand spikes and COVID-19, here are seven noteworthy shortages from 2022.

Here are the top financial plans for 2023 from 63 health system executives and leaders, many of whom plan to invest in supply chain logistics, resources and technology.

Here are five things to know about Eli Lilly's experimental diabetes and weight-loss drug, tirzepatide.

These questions about hospitals' culture, leadership, survival and opportunity come with a trillion-dollar price tag given the importance of hospitals and health systems in the $4.3 trillion U.S. healthcare industry. Here is how leaders plan to ensure quality first in a world where supply disruptions and shortages are becoming more difficult to manage.

Congress passed a bill that includes withdrawing a federal barrier to pharmacists prescribing an opioid overdose treatment and numerous strategies to manage persistent drug supply problems. Here are four things to know from the proposed legislation.

Loyola Medicine's MacNeal Hospital in Berwyn, Ill., has rolled out Moxi, a hospital robot developed to carry out tasks. The robots, which have been operating at the hospital for about two months, are designed to keep nurses at the bedside by transporting medications, bed linens, food and laboratory specimens throughout the hospital.

In June 2021, millions of Philips Respironics sleep apnea masks were recalled because of a foam breakdown. After evaluations by five independent labs, third-party medical experts said the company's reworked CPAP and BiPAP machines were found to be "unlikely to result in an appreciable harm to health in patients."