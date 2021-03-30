Henry Schein's new investment boosts ASC focus

Leading healthcare solutions provider Henry Schein announced a new investment in Atlanta-based Stradis Medical, which will strengthen Henry Schein's focus on the ASC market.

Privately held Stradis Healthcare provides medical device packaging and custom procedure kits and trays to surgical centers, oral surgeons and private practices nationwide, according to a March 30 release. It's one of the only medical kitting companies in the U.S.

The majority-ownership partnership will allow Henry Schein to provide customized solutions to practitioners, medical device companies and healthcare distribution partners.

Henry Schein provides operational and clinical solutions to more than 1 million customers, many of whom are office-based dental and medical practitioners.

