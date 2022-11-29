Group purchasing organizations under fire and 4 more supply chain updates

Here are five supply chain updates reported by Becker's since Nov. 23:

The fill rate for Tamiflu, the nation's most popular flu prescription drug, is nearly 100 percent higher than it was this time last year, but the drugmaker has said it has "sufficient supply." The week ending Nov. 26 saw a fill rate of 1.02 percent; at this time last year, that figure was 0.5 percent.

Cleveland Clinic's chief supply chain and patient support services officer, Steve Downey, joined Becker's to answer five questions from supply chain leaders, including his top priorities in 2023 and the best advice he's received.

A coalition of nine consumer advocacy groups sent a letter to the Federal Trade Commission urging it to open an antitrust investigation into group purchasing organizations. The advocacy groups argue that group purchasing organizations are stifling competition among medical suppliers, artificially raising costs and unnecessarily making the country dependent on unreliable overseas supply chains.

Mark Cuban is in talks with hospitals to identify generic drugs that often run in short supply, which he aims to make in a robotics-driven manufacturing plant in development in Dallas. Mr. Cuban shared his plans for the $11 million Dallas manufacturing plant on the "Motley Fool" podcast on Nov. 23.