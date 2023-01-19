Easing inflation and 9 more supply chain updates

Here are 10 supply chain updates for ASC leaders that have been reported by Becker's since Jan. 11.

Five chief medical officers told Becker's their priorities for addressing systemic issues at hospitals, including supply shortages and working conditions.

Three ASC leaders told Becker's how persistent issues including supply shortages, and burnout will contribute to industry growth in 2023. Click here to find out why.

California's attorney general filed suit against Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk and Sanofi, as well as CVS Caremark, Express Scripts and OptumRx, with the accusation of "aggressively hiking" the price of insulin. The lawsuit alleges the companies overcharged diabetes patients in the state who require insulin.

Eight drugmakers together have 21 oseltamivir presentations — a common flu drug sold under the brand name Tamiflu — on back order and allocation, and most cannot estimate a resupply date. Here is the full list of companies reporting shortages.

As the shortage of children's pain medications continues, four Massachusetts lawmakers questioned Johnson & Johnson about its supply of Tylenol and Motrin, including questions about how production levels have changed and when the drugs will be available. Here is more from the letter.

The federal government spent $8.2 billion on medical supplies in fiscal 2021, amounting to a 38 percent drop in medical supply spending from the previous year. The report, which did not include pharmaceuticals, revealed that 98 percent of the U.S. government's medical supply purchases were from four departments: the Defense Department, the Department of Veterans Affairs, HHS and the Department of Homeland Security.

In November, Geisinger placed in the No. 9 spot in Gartner's supply ranking, making it the biggest jump on the list from 2021, when it was No. 16. Kate Polczynski, Geisinger's vice president of enterprise supply chain, told Becker's how the company managed the jump.

NYC Health + Hospitals, Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare and eight more health systems and hospitals are seeking supply chain expertise as of Jan. 12.

The Consumer Price Index climbed 6.5 percent in the year through December, down from 7.1 percent in November and the slowest rate since October 2021. Here are nine notes on the slowing rates.