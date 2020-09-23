California surgery center receives medical supplies from Armenia

Los Angeles-based Chevy Chase Surgery Center received medical supplies made in the Republic of Artsakh in Armenia, Public Radio of Armenia reports.

The surgery center and republic have a partnership. Chevy Chase Surgery Center receives medical supplies and the surgery center helps train Artsakh medical staff.

The partnership was created to develop and improve healthcare in the Armenian state.

More articles on healthcare:

Tennessee ASC introduces 2nd orthopedics robot — 5 details

ASC opens outside Boston with 4 joint owners — 4 things to know

Make your ASC's anesthesia program more efficient: 5 strategies

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.