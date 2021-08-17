ASCs prepare for potential PPE shortage & more: 9 supply chain updates

The high volume of COVID-19 patients in Florida is straining the supply of medical oxygen, and the state has requested 300 ventilators from the federal government.

Here are nine supply chain updates to know:

1. Many Texas hospitals are pausing nonemergent surgeries as nursing staff and beds run critically low amid a fourth COVID-19 surge, and ASCs are gearing up for a potential shortage of personal protective equipment.

2. A Florida ASC is stocking up on supplies and making agreements with staffing agencies as COVID-19 surges throughout the state.

3. Gainesville, Fla.-based UF Health developed a technique to reduce oxygen waste amid the state's oxygen shortage. Here are four things to know about the oxygen shortage.

4. DHL Supply Chain started building a 970,000-square-foot warehouse facility in Lebanon, Pa., that is estimated to create 200 jobs.

5. The American College of Surgeons stressed the important role surgeons play in patient blood management and gave guidance for conserving blood supply during the current national blood shortage.

6. A $197 million stockpile of PPE was the main cause of a 40 percent drop in Cardinal Health's operating earnings in the most recent quarter.

7. Florida requested 300 ventilators from the federal government Aug. 6 in response to a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

8. Data management issues hurt the Federal Emergency Management Agency's handling of PPE distribution during the early days of the pandemic.

9. Atrium Health partnered with SodexoMAGIC, founded by NBA Hall of Famer Earvin "Magic" Johnson, to diversify its suppliers.