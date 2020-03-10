ASC supply chain tip of the day: Prioritize data collection

Collecting data on third-party contracts can simplify the process of lowering supply chain costs, according to Vizient, a healthcare management consulting company.

Vizient shared the following supply chain tip on its blog:

"Start gathering the data by making a list of all third-party vendors used throughout the organization and their associated stakeholders. It's important to speak with every stakeholder on your list and review each vendor's contract.

"There are a few key things to look for in your service contracts:

• What's my rate?

• What are the scaling terms?

• Is there an auto-renewal in place? If so, when?

• What are the termination clauses?"

More articles on ASCs:

The Joint Commission updates surgery center burden reduction rules

Surglogs hires new director of regulatory compliance

ASC becomes Iowa's 1st to gain advanced orthopedic certification — 5 insights

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.