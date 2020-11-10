ASC software providers merge businesses — 5 things to know

ASC software providers HST Pathways and Casetabs merged their businesses in a private transaction, according to a Nov. 10 announcement.

What you should know:

1. HST and Casetabs secured a majority investment led by Bain Capital and Tech Opportunities, as well as a minority investment from Nexxus Holdings.

2. Executives from both HST and Casetabs will lead the combined entity in growing a pipeline of ASC information management products and services.

3. HST and Casetabs already share 400-plus customers, and they began bi-directionally integrating their products in 2019. They launched a revenue-sharing agreement in January of this year.

4. Gavin Fabian is the founder and CEO of Casetabs, and Tom Hui is the founder and CEO of HST.

5. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

