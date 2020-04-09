Allegheny Health Network using surgery center to sterilize N95 masks

Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network is using the AHN St. Vincent Surgery Center in Erie, Pa., to sterilize N95 masks, Erie News Now reports.

What you should know:

1. AHN developed its mask sterilization process using research from Durham, N.C.-based Duke University and its own research.

2. The sterilization process triples the lifespan of a single-use N95 mask. Because the masks are in such low supply, the FDA is allowing the masks to be reused.

3. The process uses hydrogen peroxide vapor to sterilize the masks. The hospital can sterilize up to 20 masks at a time.

