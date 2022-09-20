A worsening nurse shortage, 124 unavailable drugs and more supply chain updates

Here are nine supply chain updates for ASC leaders to know that Becker's has reported since Sept. 14:

1. Here is a list of 124 drugs currently unavailable in the U.S. as of Sept. 14, according to the FDA.

2. Terumo Cardiovascular, an Ann Arbor, Mich.-based medical devicemaker, opened a manufacturing facility in Costa Rica.

3. Over the next three years, high turnover and an ill-prepared healthcare industry could widen the nursing gap by 2.1 million workers, new research suggests.

4. Two weeks after the CDC and FDA authorized Moderna's bivalent omicron booster for emergency use, doses are running out in a few U.S. states.

5. A growing list of drugmakers are reporting back orders for Adderall and its generics in a shortage that's been slowly worsening since August.

6. Columnist Anjani Trivedi explained how Asian countries have mostly avoided global supply chain issues in Bloomberg.

7. The CDC's strategies for vaccine eligibility vary state by state, which could result in unequal care as the outbreak lessens.

8. Becker's asked hospital and health system chief innovation officers where they see hospitals and health systems focusing their projects and investments in the future, with responses focusing on distribution tactics, workforce shortages and more.



9. Medical device company Mölnlycke opened a $49.8 million factory in Malaysia to increase production of surgical gloves.