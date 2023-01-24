A plea for N95s and 7 more supply chain updates

Here are eight supply chain updates for ASC leaders to know that have been reported by Becker's since Jan. 17:

As drugmakers report high demand and waning supply of pediatric fever-reducers, the FDA approved compounding ibuprofen to help boost access to ibuprofen oral suspension products.

The federal government asked pharmacies to scrounge up the N95 respirators they received and offer them to healthcare providers and health centers.

Amanda Chawla, chief supply chain officer at Palo Alto, Calif.-based Stanford Health Care, for more than three years, answered Becker's five supply leader questions.

A study by New Haven, Conn.-based Yale University found the FDA routinely authorizes new medical devices that are similar to previously approved products without requiring clinical testing. This practice, known as the 501(k) pathway and authorized by a legal loophole in the approval process, puts unsafe medical devices on the market.

Here are seven supply tips on how to fix persistent supply chain issues from the World Economic Forum, a global lobbying group.

Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth, Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health and eight more health systems and hospitals were seeking supply chain expertise as of Jan. 19.

Between two types of local anesthetics, there are 132 in short supply and 13 available. Here is a breakdown of the shortages of bupivacaine and lidocaine.