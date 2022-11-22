A drug shortage created by TikTok and 10 more supply chain updates

Here are 11 supply chain updates for ASC leaders to know reported by Becker's since Nov. 16:

About two weeks after the American Red Cross issued a warning about a severe flu season hindering blood supply, multiple states, including Hawaii and Georgia, are facing critical shortages.

The University of Miami Health System recently debuted its distribution center and will feature Tecsys software to bolster its supply chain resiliency. The 20,000-square-foot warehouse is tailored "with self-distribution for a select group of critical items" to better prepare for emergencies, such as when hurricanes disrupt the supply chain.

As the number of Tamiflu prescriptions increased amid a flu season that's shaping up to be the worst in 13 years, its manufacturer told Becker's it has "sufficient supply" of the common flu drug. In early November, the fill rate for Tamiflu was 11.5 times higher than it was last year, and by the next week, that amount doubled. As of Nov. 9, 13 Tamiflu generics were in short supply among six pharmaceutical companies.

SafeSource Direct's chemo-rated nitrile gloves were given 510(k) clearance by the FDA. The company has the potential to manufacture 108,000 gloves per hour, and by January 2024 the company plans to be able to produce more than 2 billion gloves per year.

More than a year after Philips Respironics recalled 3.5 million ventilators due to a risk of the foam used in the products breaking down and forming black debris that could be ingested, the devicemaker told the FDA two new potential issues have appeared in reworked ventilators. The FDA said it is working with the company to "better understand the cause of the issues."

GE Healthcare invested $80 million into its supply plant in Lindesnes, Norway, in an effort to increase its contrast media production by 30 percent. The company planned the investment because of the predicted surge in global demand.

New York City's Mount Sinai Health System, Fountain Valley, Calif.-based MemorialCare, and eight other hospitals and health systems are seeking supply leaders as of Nov. 17.

Mark Cuban shared his planned next steps for his growing pharmacy, the Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Co., which has its sights set on disrupting the pharmaceutical industry.







Motz Feinberg, vice president of supply chain at Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai Health System, answered questions from Becker's about his supply chain priorities, his biggest accomplishments and more.

In response to a surge in pediatric hospitalizations, pediatric healthcare groups urged Medicaid agencies to mitigate supply and drug shortages; prioritize rental and excess equipment to pediatric providers; and provide pediatric providers with visibility into supplies and equipment in the national stockpile.

Ozempic, a prescription drug intended to help people with diabetes and help with long-term weight management, is experiencing shortages because of its popularization as a weight loss drug on TikTok. The drug was popularized by celebrities on the app, leaving people who need the medication to manage diabetes unable to find it.





