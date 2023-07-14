8 things to know about Tenet and USPI's supply chain partner

In 2021, Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, parent organization of United Surgical Partners International, renewed its longtime supply partnership with national group purchasing organization HealthTrust.

Here are eight things to know about the supply chain partner:

1. HealthTrust serves more than 1,600 hospitals and health systems and 55,000 other locations, including ASCs.

2. HealthTrust is the only committed-model GPO for healthcare providers, according to its website.

3. HealthTrust serves five of the seven largest integrated delivery networks in the U.S.

4. HealthTrust covers 85 percent of a provider's typical spend and offers fixed pricing for the entire contract term.

5. HealthTrust's clinical advisory boards are composed of clinicians from its member facilities. Board specialties include cardiology, laboratory, nursing, radiology, surgery and pharmacy.

6. HealthTrust also provides pharmacy services, including drug shortage strategy and physician rebates.

7. HealthTrust provides an energy procurement service, which saves an average 15 percent on deregulated natural gas and electricity, according to its website.

8. More than 700 health facilities contract with HealthTrust for natural gas and more than 250 contract for electricity.