5 Cardinal Health updates in 3 months

Claire Wallace  

Medical product distribution company Cardinal Health has recently been named one of the largest healthcare companies in the U.S. by revenue, bringing in $216.2 billion over the most recent four quarters. 

Here are five moves from Cardinal Health in the last three months: 

1. Cardinal Health, based in Dublin, Ohio, was among the companies that expanded corporate jet perks during the pandemic. 

2. As the FDA investigated China-made plastic syringes because of compatibility issues with syringe pumps in January, Cardinal Health said 32 million of its syringes were experiencing the same issue. 

3. Cardinal Health issued a recall Dec. 5 for certain urology and operating room-specific kits and trays that include saline and sterile water from Nurse Assist.

4. Cardinal Health's syringe issues began in November. 

5. Cardinal Health acquired Specialty Networks, a technology-enabled group purchasing and practice enhancement organization, for $1.2 billion. Specialty Networks' partners include UroGPO, Gastrologix and GastroGPO, and United Rheumatology. 

