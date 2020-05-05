109 drugs on the FDA shortage list

There are currently 109 items listed on the FDA's Drug Shortages list, which ASCs should be mindful of as they reopen centers.

Here are the products currently in shortage, listed by the generic name or active ingredient.

Alogliptin Tablets

Aminophylline Injection, USP

Amoxapine Tablets

Amphetamine Aspartate; Amphetamine Sulfate; Dextroamphetamine Saccharate; Dextroamphetamine Sulfate Tablets

Anagrelide Hydrochloride Capsules

Asparaginase Erwinia Chrysanthemi (Erwinaze)

Atropine Sulfate Injection

Atropine Sulfate Ophthalmic Ointment

AVYCAZ® (ceftazidime and avibactam) for Injection, 2 grams/0.5 grams

Azithromycin Tablets

Belatacept (Nulojix) Lyophilized Powder for Injection

Bumetanide Injection, USP

Bupivacaine Hydrochloride and Epinephrine Injection, USP

Bupivacaine Hydrochloride Injection, USP

Calcitriol Injection USP 1MCG /ML

Calcium Chloride Injection, USP

Capreomycin Injection, USP

Carisoprodol Tablets, USP

Cefazolin Injection

Cefepime Injection

Cefotaxime Sodium Injection

Cefotetan Disodium Injection

Cefoxitin for Injection, USP

Chloroquine Phosphate Tablets

Cisatracurium Besylate Injection

Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) Solutions

Dexamethasone Sodium Phosphate Injection

Dexmedetomidine Injection

Dextrose 25% Injection

Dextrose 50% Injection

Dicyclomine Oral Tablets/Capsules

Diltiazem Hydrochloride

Diphenhydramine Injection

Disulfiram Tablets

Dobutamine Hydrochloride Injection

Dopamine Hydrochloride Injection

Dorzolamide Hydrochloride and Timolol Maleate (Cosopt) Ophthalmic Solution

Dorzolamide Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution

Echothiophate Iodide (Phospholine Iodide) Ophthalmic Solution

Enalaprilat Injection, USP

Epinephrine Injection, 0.1 mg/mL

Epinephrine Injection, Auto-Injector

Erythromycin Lactobionate for Injection, USP

Erythromycin Ophthalmic Ointment

Etomidate Injection

Fentanyl Citrate (Sublimaze) Injection

Fluorescein Injection

Fluorescein Strips

Flurazepam Hydrochloride

Fluvoxamine ER Capsules

Furosemide Injection, USP

Gemifloxacin Mesylate (Factive) Tablets

Guanfacine Hydrochloride Tablets

Heparin Sodium and Sodium Chloride 0.9% Injection

Hydrocortisone Tablets, USP

Hydromorphone Hydrochloride Injection, USP

Hydroxychloroquine Sulfate Tablets

Hydroxypropyl (Lacrisert) Cellulose Ophthalmic Insert

Hydroxyzine Pamoate Oral Capsules

Imipenem and Cilastatin for Injection, USP

Ketamine Injection

Ketoprofen Capsules

Ketorolac Tromethamine Injection

Labetalol Hydrochloride Injection

Letermovir (Prevymis) Injection

Leucovorin Calcium Lyophilized Powder for Injection

Levetiracetam Extended-Release Oral Tablets, USP

Levetiracetam Immediate-Release Oral Tablets, USP

Lidocaine Hydrochloride (Xylocaine) and Dextrose Injection Solution-Premix Bags

Lidocaine Hydrochloride (Xylocaine) Injection

Lidocaine Hydrochloride (Xylocaine) Injection with Epinephrine

Lorazepam Injection, USP

Loxapine Capsules

Methadone Hydrochloride Injection

Methyldopa Tablets

Methylphenidate Hydrochloride (QUILLIVANT XR) for Extended-Release Oral Suspension

Metoprolol Tartrate Injection, USP

Metronidazole Injection, USP

Midazolam Injection, USP

Morphine Sulfate Injection, USP

Multi-Vitamin Infusion (Adult and Pediatric)

Nalbuphine Hydrochloride Injection

Nizatidine Capsules

Nystatin Oral Suspension

Ondansetron Hydrochloride Injection

Oxytocin Injection, USP Synthetic

Pantoprazole Sodium for Injection

Parathyroid Hormone (Natpara) Injection

Physostigmine Salicylate Injection, USP

Pindolol Tablets

Potassium Acetate Injection, USP

Procainamide Hydrochloride Injection, USP

Promethazine (Phenergan) Injection

Propofol Injectable Emulsion

Rifapentine Tablets

Ropivacaine Hydrochloride Injection

Sclerosol Intrapleural Aerosol

Sincalide (Kinevac) Lyophilized Powder for Injection

Sodium Acetate Injection, USP

Sodium Bicarbonate Injection, USP

\Sodium Chloride 23.4% Injection

Sodium Chloride Injection USP, 0.9% Vials and Syringes

Sulfasalazine Tablets

Tacrolimus Capsules

Technetium Tc99m Succimer Injection (DMSA)

Thiothixene Capsules

Timolol Maleate Tablets

Triamcinolone Acetonide (Triesence) Injection, Suspension

Trifluridine Ophthalmic Solution

