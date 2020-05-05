109 drugs on the FDA shortage list
There are currently 109 items listed on the FDA's Drug Shortages list, which ASCs should be mindful of as they reopen centers.
Here are the products currently in shortage, listed by the generic name or active ingredient.
Alogliptin Tablets
Aminophylline Injection, USP
Amoxapine Tablets
Amphetamine Aspartate; Amphetamine Sulfate; Dextroamphetamine Saccharate; Dextroamphetamine Sulfate Tablets
Anagrelide Hydrochloride Capsules
Asparaginase Erwinia Chrysanthemi (Erwinaze)
Atropine Sulfate Injection
Atropine Sulfate Ophthalmic Ointment
AVYCAZ® (ceftazidime and avibactam) for Injection, 2 grams/0.5 grams
Azithromycin Tablets
Belatacept (Nulojix) Lyophilized Powder for Injection
Bumetanide Injection, USP
Bupivacaine Hydrochloride and Epinephrine Injection, USP
Bupivacaine Hydrochloride Injection, USP
Calcitriol Injection USP 1MCG /ML
Calcium Chloride Injection, USP
Capreomycin Injection, USP
Carisoprodol Tablets, USP
Cefazolin Injection
Cefepime Injection
Cefotaxime Sodium Injection
Cefotetan Disodium Injection
Cefoxitin for Injection, USP
Chloroquine Phosphate Tablets
Cisatracurium Besylate Injection
Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) Solutions
Dexamethasone Sodium Phosphate Injection
Dexmedetomidine Injection
Dextrose 25% Injection
Dextrose 50% Injection
Dicyclomine Oral Tablets/Capsules
Diltiazem Hydrochloride
Diphenhydramine Injection
Disulfiram Tablets
Dobutamine Hydrochloride Injection
Dopamine Hydrochloride Injection
Dorzolamide Hydrochloride and Timolol Maleate (Cosopt) Ophthalmic Solution
Dorzolamide Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution
Echothiophate Iodide (Phospholine Iodide) Ophthalmic Solution
Enalaprilat Injection, USP
Epinephrine Injection, 0.1 mg/mL
Epinephrine Injection, Auto-Injector
Erythromycin Lactobionate for Injection, USP
Erythromycin Ophthalmic Ointment
Etomidate Injection
Fentanyl Citrate (Sublimaze) Injection
Fluorescein Injection
Fluorescein Strips
Flurazepam Hydrochloride
Fluvoxamine ER Capsules
Furosemide Injection, USP
Gemifloxacin Mesylate (Factive) Tablets
Guanfacine Hydrochloride Tablets
Heparin Sodium and Sodium Chloride 0.9% Injection
Hydrocortisone Tablets, USP
Hydromorphone Hydrochloride Injection, USP
Hydroxychloroquine Sulfate Tablets
Hydroxypropyl (Lacrisert) Cellulose Ophthalmic Insert
Hydroxyzine Pamoate Oral Capsules
Imipenem and Cilastatin for Injection, USP
Ketamine Injection
Ketoprofen Capsules
Ketorolac Tromethamine Injection
Labetalol Hydrochloride Injection
Letermovir (Prevymis) Injection
Leucovorin Calcium Lyophilized Powder for Injection
Levetiracetam Extended-Release Oral Tablets, USP
Levetiracetam Immediate-Release Oral Tablets, USP
Lidocaine Hydrochloride (Xylocaine) and Dextrose Injection Solution-Premix Bags
Lidocaine Hydrochloride (Xylocaine) Injection
Lidocaine Hydrochloride (Xylocaine) Injection with Epinephrine
Lorazepam Injection, USP
Loxapine Capsules
Methadone Hydrochloride Injection
Methyldopa Tablets
Methylphenidate Hydrochloride (QUILLIVANT XR) for Extended-Release Oral Suspension
Metoprolol Tartrate Injection, USP
Metronidazole Injection, USP
Midazolam Injection, USP
Morphine Sulfate Injection, USP
Multi-Vitamin Infusion (Adult and Pediatric)
Nalbuphine Hydrochloride Injection
Nizatidine Capsules
Nystatin Oral Suspension
Ondansetron Hydrochloride Injection
Oxytocin Injection, USP Synthetic
Pantoprazole Sodium for Injection
Parathyroid Hormone (Natpara) Injection
Physostigmine Salicylate Injection, USP
Pindolol Tablets
Potassium Acetate Injection, USP
Procainamide Hydrochloride Injection, USP
Promethazine (Phenergan) Injection
Propofol Injectable Emulsion
Rifapentine Tablets
Ropivacaine Hydrochloride Injection
Sclerosol Intrapleural Aerosol
Sincalide (Kinevac) Lyophilized Powder for Injection
Sodium Acetate Injection, USP
Sodium Bicarbonate Injection, USP
\Sodium Chloride 23.4% Injection
Sodium Chloride Injection USP, 0.9% Vials and Syringes
Sulfasalazine Tablets
Tacrolimus Capsules
Technetium Tc99m Succimer Injection (DMSA)
Thiothixene Capsules
Timolol Maleate Tablets
Triamcinolone Acetonide (Triesence) Injection, Suspension
Trifluridine Ophthalmic Solution
