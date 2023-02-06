Top 10 private equity investors of healthcare services since 2020

Private equity firm Shore Capital Partners has made 23 healthcare service platform deals since 2020, according to data company PitchBook's "Healthcare Services Report" for the fourth quarter of 2022.

The report, published Feb. 3, analyzed private equity trends and investment strategies from the fourth quarter of 2022 as well as past years.

Here are the top 10 private equity investors in healthcare services by number of platform investments since 2020, according to PitchBook:

Note: This data represents transactions from the U.S. and Canada.

Shore Capital Partners: 23

Petra Capital Partners: 9

Trilogy Search Partners: 8

Revelstoke Capital Partners: 8

Webster Equity Partners: 7

Vistria Group: 7

Beecken Petty O'Keefe & Company: 7

BPEA Private Equity: 6

Endurance Search Partners: 6

Partners Group: 6