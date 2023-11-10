The private equity deals shaping healthcare

Four major private equity deals shook up healthcare in the third quarter, according to Provident's third-quarter "Mergers and Acquisitions Update" report.

Here are the four deals:

1. In September, healthcare private equity firm Havencrest Capital acquired a majority stake in Tekton Research, a clinical trial site network.

2. In August, full-service global CRO Worldwide Clinical Trials secured a partnership from Kohlberg

3. In July, Management service partner Lightwave Dental partnered with Lindsay Goldberg.

4, In July, Thomas Bravo invested in Bluesight, The Medication Intelligence Company, and also acquired Medacist.