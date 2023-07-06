Joint venture to bring $300M to outpatient healthcare in the next 2 years

JLL Capital Markets, a commercial real estate and investment management company, facilitated a joint venture between Sendero Capital, a privately held real estate firm, and investment firm Angelo Gordon, to invest a maximum of $300 million in outpatient healthcare real estate over the course of the next two years.

The investment will focus on outpatient healthcare facilities in the Northeast, which is a region characterized by its significant entry barriers, stable growth, and thriving location for healthcare businesses, according to a June 29 news release from JLL.

The collaboration aims to increase success in identifying and improving well-located healthcare facilities in the region, Frank Virga, director of U.S. Real Estate at Angelo Gordon, said in the news release.

JLL's "2023 Healthcare Investor Survey & Trends Outlook" analyzes the strength of medical office buildings in terms of occupancy, rent and net operating income growth. The survey revealed that 66 percent of investors consider medical office buildings, followed by ASCs, to be a beneficial investment, thanks to the current economic environment and demand for outpatient care, according to the release.