Private equity has solidified its place in the healthcare sector.

Here are healthcare's top private equity investors by number of healthcare platform deals since 2020, according to Pitchbook's "Healthcare Services Report" released Feb. 8:

Shore Capital Partners: 19

Webster Equity Partners: 16

BPEA Private Equity: 13

Endurance Search Partners: 13

Ares Management: 12

Petra Capital Partners: 11

Vistria Group: 9

BPOC: 8

TPG: 8

Revelstoke Capital Partners: 8

KKR: 8

Peterson Partners: 8