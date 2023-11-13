Healthcare private equity deals drop in Q3

The number of private equity deals in the healthcare sector during the third quarter was down 28% from that of 2023's second quarter, according to a report published Nov. 7 by market research firm PitchBook.

The "Healthcare Services Report" for the third quarter of this year analyzed investor activity in the healthcare sector, identifying market trends, deal counts and other financial updates.

As of Sept. 30, there were 151 estimated private equity deals in healthcare in the third quarter, a drop of 28.7% compared to the second quarter of 2023. This drop in both the number of deals as well as the decline in the total value of investments indicates investors are focused on smaller deals, existing platform growth and restructuring deals, rather than big-budget projects and transactions, according to PitchBook.

At ASCs, there has been one private equity-backed line growth deal in 2023 as of Sept. 30 and five add-on investments.