Healthcare private equity deals down 16.2% in 2023

Private equity transactions in healthcare saw an estimated 16.2% year-over-year decline in 2023, according to PitchBook's 2023 "Healthcare Services Report," published Feb. 8.
Declining interest rates and increased antitrust scrutiny against private equity in healthcare could further impact activity in 2024.
Private equity transactions declined in almost every health specialty in 2023, with cardiology, medspas and clinical trial sites among the few seeing growth.
Healthcare's private equity deal count from 2017 to 2023:
2017: 445
2018: 595
2019: 649
2020: 772
2021: 1,114
2022: 940
2023: 788