Healthcare private equity deals down 16.2% in 2023

Private equity transactions in healthcare saw an estimated 16.2% year-over-year decline in 2023, according to PitchBook's 2023 "Healthcare Services Report," published Feb. 8.

Declining interest rates and increased antitrust scrutiny against private equity in healthcare could further impact activity in 2024.

Private equity transactions declined in almost every health specialty in 2023, with cardiology, medspas and clinical trial sites among the few seeing growth.

Healthcare's private equity deal count from 2017 to 2023:

2017: 445

2018: 595

2019: 649

2020: 772

2021: 1,114

2022: 940

2023: 788