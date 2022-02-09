Gastroenterology private equity acquisitions grew 28% in 2021: 5 stats to know

Consolidation in gastroenterology accelerated in 2021, according to a recent report jointly published by consulting firm Fraser Healthcare and pharma research firm Spherix Global Insights.

Here are five stats to know:

1. The number of private equity gastrointestinal groups grew by 28 percent to 68 in 2021.

2. Four percent of surveyed gastroenterologists intend to join management organizations in 2022.

3. At least 250 gastroenterologists converted to a management organization format in 2021.

4. Eleven private equity transactions occurred on or since Dec. 31, 2021.

5. Miami-based Gastro Health executed at least 10 practice acquisitions in 2021.