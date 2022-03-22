Former USPI exec moves to PE-backed orthopedics platform

Alex Bateman, CEO of Atlanta-based Resurgens Orthopaedics, is joining United Musculoskeletal Partners as CEO, according to an email shared with Becker's.

United Musculoskeletal Partners is a joint venture orthopedic management company formed by Resurgens and private equity firm Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe.

Mr. Bateman previously served as the president of operations for the East division of Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International, where he oversaw 10 states and 60 ASCs. He also served for five years as Resurgens' executive director and before that led a mergers and acquisitions team at Denver-based DaVita.

