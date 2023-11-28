5 private equity numbers ASC leaders should know

Here are five numbers on private equity that ASC leaders are monitoring:

443: The number of healthcare sector private equity deals in 2023, which is estimated to hit 577 by the end of the year, according to a report published Nov. 7 by market research firm PitchBook.

938: The number of deals in 2022, according to the same report. The decline in the total value of investments indicates investors are focused on smaller deals.

$206 billion: The amount private equity firms spent on healthcare acquisitions in 2021, according to a report by AMN Healthcare.

16.4%: The increase of expenditure per patient for gastroenterology care after private equity investment, according to a report published by the American Antitrust Institute in partnership with the Petris Center and the Washington Center for Equitable Growth.

$800 million: The equity offering Brentwood, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners received from Bain Capital Private Equity, the company's investment partner.