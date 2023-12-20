4 recent private equity deals to know

Despite Senate budget committee members recently opening an investigation into private equity ownership in healthcare, private equity remains a powerful force in healthcare.

Here are four recent private equity moves for ASCs to know:

1. Global investment firm KKR is working with Veritas Capital to acquire a 50% stake in healthcare analytics company Cotiviti for between $10 billion and $11 billion.

2. GI Partners, a private equity firm, partnered with a group of former Healthcare Trust of America executives for a joint venture focused on investing in medical outpatient buildings.

3. Digital health company Virgin Pulse finalized a $3 billion merger with benefits and analytics platform HealthComp, and private equity group New Mountain Capital is now the majority owner of the merged company.

4. Private equity firm Thoma Bravo acquired EHR vendor NextGen Healthcare for $1.8 billion.