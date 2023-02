Private equity investors have shown a growing interest in the healthcare sector over the past decade, according to a Jan. 12 blog post from Definitive Healthcare.

Here are the number of private equity deals that took place in the U.S. healthcare market from Jan. 1, 2012, to Oct. 19, 2022, according to data company PitchBook Data:

Note: 2022 data does not reflect the entire year.

2012: 441

2013: 417

2014: 536

2015: 594

2016: 664

2017: 805

2018: 982

2019: 946

2020: 1,050

2021: 1,440

2022: 827