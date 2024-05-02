10 private equity companies bolstering the ASC industry 

Here are 10 major private equity companies with hands in the ASC industry:
1. AmSurg
Private equity partner: Blackstone and Brigade, among other groups
Blackstone and Brigade are two of the new owners of AmSurg, Envision's former ASC arm previously backed by KKR, according to an October Reuters report. In October, Envision and AmSurg split and the ASC chain emerged under new ownership.
2. Compass Surgical Partners
Private equity partner: Health Velocity Capital and TPG Growth
In February, Compass Surgical Partners received a strategic investment from TPG. In March 2022, Compass Surgical Partners secured a minority investment by Health Velocity Capital.
3. Covenant Physician Partners
Private equity partner: KKR
KKR acquired Covenant Physician Partners in 2017.
4. EyeCare Partners
Private equity partner: Partners Group
Partners Group acquired EyeCare Partners in 2019, according to a December 2019 report from The Wall Street Journal.
5. Gastro Health
Private equity partner: Omers
In 2021, Miami-based Gastro Health was sold to private equity company Omers.
6. GI Alliance
Private equity partner: Apollo Hybrid
GI Alliance finalized its physician-led buyout facilitated by a $785 million investment from Apollo Hybrid Value in September 2022.
7. Healthcare Outcomes Performance Co.
Private equity partner: Audax, Linden, and Frazier
HOPCo is a musculoskeletal practice management and value-based care platform backed by Audax, Linden and Frazier.
8. PE GI Solutions
Private equity partner: Kelso
Kelso acquired PE GI, formerly Physicians Endoscopy, in 2016.
9. Surgery Partners
Private equity partner: Bain Capital Private Equity
Surgery Partners snagged an $800 million equity offering in November 2022, and Bain Capital Private Equity participated with $225 million of the raise.
10. ValueHealth
Private equity partner: Bryant Park Capital
Bryant Park Capital backs ValueHealth, a fast-growing ASC chain focused on value-based surgical care.