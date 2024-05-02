10 private equity companies bolstering the ASC industry 

Here are 10 major private equity companies with hands in the ASC industry:

1. AmSurg

Private equity partner: Blackstone and Brigade, among other groups

Blackstone and Brigade are two of the new owners of AmSurg, Envision's former ASC arm previously backed by KKR, according to an October Reuters report. In October, Envision and AmSurg split and the ASC chain emerged under new ownership.

2. Compass Surgical Partners

Private equity partner: Health Velocity Capital and TPG Growth

In February, Compass Surgical Partners received a strategic investment from TPG. In March 2022, Compass Surgical Partners secured a minority investment by Health Velocity Capital.

3. Covenant Physician Partners

Private equity partner: KKR

KKR acquired Covenant Physician Partners in 2017.

4. EyeCare Partners

Private equity partner: Partners Group

Partners Group acquired EyeCare Partners in 2019, according to a December 2019 report from The Wall Street Journal.

5. Gastro Health

Private equity partner: Omers

In 2021, Miami-based Gastro Health was sold to private equity company Omers.

6. GI Alliance

Private equity partner: Apollo Hybrid

GI Alliance finalized its physician-led buyout facilitated by a $785 million investment from Apollo Hybrid Value in September 2022.

7. Healthcare Outcomes Performance Co.

Private equity partner: Audax, Linden, and Frazier

HOPCo is a musculoskeletal practice management and value-based care platform backed by Audax, Linden and Frazier.

8. PE GI Solutions

Private equity partner: Kelso

Kelso acquired PE GI, formerly Physicians Endoscopy, in 2016.

9. Surgery Partners

Private equity partner: Bain Capital Private Equity

Surgery Partners snagged an $800 million equity offering in November 2022, and Bain Capital Private Equity participated with $225 million of the raise.

10. ValueHealth

Private equity partner: Bryant Park Capital

Bryant Park Capital backs ValueHealth, a fast-growing ASC chain focused on value-based surgical care.