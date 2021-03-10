Arizona pain practice opens 2nd location

Gilbert-based Pain Experts of Arizona opened a second location in Goodyear, Ariz., recruiting Marc Soloman, MD, to the location, the practice reported March 9.

The practice will see patients from the West Phoenix area and its surrounding municipalities.

Dr. Soloman has seen patients in Phoenix since 2011. He is an anesthesiologist and pain management specialist. He earned his medical degree from Alexandria University in Alexandria, Egypt, and completed a residency and fellowship at the Cleveland Clinic.

The Pain Experts of Arizona treats patients with chronic pain.

