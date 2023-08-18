3-drug combination versus standard opioids for arthroscopy

Using multimodal analgesia, comprising zopiclone, gabapentin and or celecoxib, did not improve results over the standard opioid-based approach in patients after undergoing hip arthroscopy, according to an Aug. 18 report from Anesthesiology News.

A study presented at the 2023 annual meeting of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons found no benefits in pain scores, opioid consumption or hospital length of stay for the multimodal analgesic regimen that was being investigated.

The authors of the study said additional research is needed to discover new ways of optimizing pain management while minimizing postoperative opioid consumption, as hip arthroscopy utilization continues to increase, according to the report.