Phoenix Spine & Joint to open $3.5M surgery center in February

Phoenix Spine & Joint will open its third and biggest surgery center in Gilbert, Ariz., in February, Phoenix Business Journal reports.

About 30 orthopedic surgeons will perform surgery at the facility, which cost about $3.5 million to develop.

Phoenix Spine & Joint has 115 physicians and locations in Goodyear and Scottsdale, Ariz., according to the report.

"We do the same surgeries the hospital does — joint replacement with robotics and spinal fusion with microscopes," Daniel Lieberman, MD, the group's medical director told PBJ.

"People desperately need these surgeries. For joint replacement or spinal fusion, this is the last stop on the bus," he said. "It's great for us to be the safety valve for the system."

In a November interview with Becker's, Dr. Lieberman predicted a bright future for outpatient spine surgery and the wider ASC industry.

