Orthopedics company partners with Florida Spine & Pain Center

Tampa-based PartnerCare, an orthopedics and pain management company backed by private equity firm Shore Capital Partners, partnered with Miramar-based Florida Spine & Pain Center Sept. 1, according to a news release.

"Our partnership with PartnerCare will allow FSPC to leverage additional expertise in practice management and growth strategies," FSPC founder Lowell Davis, DO, said in the release.

FSPC operates three clinics in Broward County, Fla., with three physicians, three advanced practitioners and more than 20 staff members.