Brunswick Surgery Center in Leland, N.C., added two robotic-assisted surgical systems one year after opening.

The center, which Raleigh, N.C.-based EmergeOrtho opened last year, added both the Rosa Knee System and the Mako SmartRobotics system, the company said Sept. 21.

Both systems will be used at the ASC for total knee replacements now and for partial knee and total hip replacements in the future.