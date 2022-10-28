Georgia spine ASC to implement AI-powered management tools

Carly Behm -  

Spine Center Atlanta partnered with Ospitek, which provides artificial intelligence tools for patient pathway management and business intelligence.

Ospitek's platform will give Spine Center Atlanta access to live, automated visualization of the entire patient pathway, according to an Oct. 28 news release from the medtech company. The software will eliminate many administrative burdens associated with preparation, patient tracking and surgical coordination.

Spine Center Atlanta has offices in eight cities across Georgia.

