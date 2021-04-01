Florida spine surgeon performs 1st outpatient prone transpsoas procedure

The first outpatient prone transpsoas procedure in the U.S. was recently performed by Samuel Joseph, MD, of Joseph Spine Institute in Tampa, Fla.

Four notes:

1. Dr. Joseph developed the prone transpsoas procedure, which is a spinal fusion in which the patient is positioned prone and the disc space is accessed laterally through the psoas muscle, according to an April 1 news release.

2. The procedure is a single-position surgery that enables surgeons to place rods and screws into the spine without having to manually rotate the patient.

3. Dr. Joseph is a minimally invasive spine specialist, with expertise in endoscopic and robotic-assisted surgery.

4. He is also team spine surgeon for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

