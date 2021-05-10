Endoscopic procedure a first at DuPage Medical Group's new ASC

The first endoscopic microdiscectomy procedure at DuPage Medical Group's new ASC in Westmont, Ill., was performed by Ashish Patel, MD.

Endoscopic microdiscectomies offer many benefits for the treatment of herniated discs, such as smaller incisions, reduced blood loss and increased visualization to the spinal canal and nerves while minimizing the risk of muscle damage, according to a May 10 news release.

"One of the main advantages is that patients experience reduced trauma to their surrounding tissues and ligaments due to the surgical technique, enabling them to return home the same day and experience a faster recovery after surgery," Dr. Patel said.

The ASC, which opened in January, plans to add more endoscopic spine surgeries in the future, as well as laminectomy and anterior cervical discectomy and stabilization procedures.

DuPage has two other ASCs in Lombard and Naperville, Ill.

