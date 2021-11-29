Colorado ASC to get 70% of hospital's orthopedic surgeries in partnership

Aspen (Colo.) Valley Hospital is moving 70 percent of its orthopedic cases to a new Steadman Clinic ASC through a partnership, hospital officials told the Aspen Times in a Nov. 25 report.

The cases will be performed at the Steadman Philippon Surgery Center in Basalt, Colo., which features four operating rooms, a procedure room, a biologics lab, nine preoperative and postoperative rooms, and 14 recovery rooms.

Vail, Colo.-based Steadman Clinic, Gainesville, Fla.-based Orthopedic Care Partners and Aspen Valley Hospital began a partnership in December 2020 to expand orthopedic services in the area.

The partnership has increased the hospital's surgical volume and helped bolster cash reserves, allowing Aspen Valley to offer staff raises after freezing wages in 2020 due to the pandemic, according to the Aspen Times.